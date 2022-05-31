Efforts continue in building new grocery store in Talbot County

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Efforts are still underway in Talbot County to build a grocery store.

The county hasn’t had one for 17 years and counting, and it is a big concern for residents in that area.

Today, the project manager for the proposed grocery store applied with the USDA to get funding through the science, technology, engineering, arts and math or STEAM program.

If the initial grant is approved, the county will be able to focus on developing more agriculture in that area through the technology portion of the grant.

“The grant was two parts. The first part was the grocery store. The other part was a STEAM program for science, technology, engineering arts, and math, so it’s coming along pretty well,” explained Project Manager Ken Lockhart.

He said that once approved for the grant, Lockhart hopes the money will be made available to build a new grocery store for Talbot County.

