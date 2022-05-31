Business Break
Ft. Benning leadership, Maneuver Center of Excellence remember fallen veterans

“Everyday is a new day at a chance at life. You only die once so continue living and honor the memory of those who died for us.”
By James Giles
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning leaders and the Maneuver Center of Excellence took time out on Memorial Day to honor those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

While many spend the last Monday in May enjoying the company of friends and family, others like Brittney Lawrence chose to honor the memory of a loved one who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

“My husband was killed October 8th, 2011, in Afghanistan,” said Lawrence. “Every day is Memorial Day for Gold Star family members, but it’s amazing and heart warming to respect those that have died for our country. Every day is a new day at a chance at life. You only die once so continue living and honor the memory of those who died for us.”

Monday, Fort Benning leadership along with the Maneuver Center of Excellence honored those who died in the line of duty. Several Gold Star families, families who have lost a loved one in the line of duty also made an appearance at the Fort Benning Main Post Cemetery to pay tribute this Memorial Day.

“As we honor their memory today, let us pledge that their lives, their sacrifices, their valor shall be justified and remembered as long as god gives life to this nation,” said Maj. General Patrick Donahoe. “So, if I may ask each of you, make the day what you need it to be. There’s no dictated model for how we go about Memorial Day. Take from it what you need from it.”

Lawrence, now engaged and making the most out of life, says the days get easier but there are hard moments. She tells News Leader 9 Monday was a hard day, recalling the playing of taps at her husband, Captain Joshua Lawrence’s funeral in 2011. Lawrence says instead of saying “Happy Memorial Day”, she’s encouraging people to look up fallen heroes and honor their memory, because they died for us to maintain the freedoms we enjoy today.

Former Georgia First Lady Betty Foy Sanders dies at 95
Former Georgia First Lady Betty Foy Sanders dies at 95
