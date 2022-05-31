Hot with a slight chance of a storm today

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain coverage will be 20% or less the next few days with plenty of sun and heat most of the day! It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on this Tuesday. There is a slight chance of a few showers and storms from late in the afternoon through the early evening as they again move in from the east and southeast; whatever does pop up should be south of Columbus, closer to the Highway 82 corridor. Highs mostly in the low 90s. More sun than clouds Wednesday. Even hotter as we stay pretty much rain-free. Highs in the low to mid 90s. More of the same Thursday with a few late day storms not out of the question. As a system approaches from the northwest Friday, that may contribute to a slightly better chance of showers and storms in spots. The shower and storm potential looks mostly isolated for the weekend and early next week at this point with more 90 degree heat for the first full week of June. Stay cool, stay hydrated and please go indoors when thunder roars.

