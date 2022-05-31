LIST: Schools provide free meals for children in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Summer break has arrived and schools in the Valley are providing free meals for kids while they are home for the summer.

For many children, school meals are the only food they’ll eat and in the summer some could go hungry.

In Muscogee County, the school district will have free meals from May 31 - July 31. Breakfast and lunch will be provided at several schools throughout the city. For more information contact 706-748-2386.

Below is a list of the schools:

Allen Elementary School

Britt David Magnet Academy

Clubview Elementary School

Davis Elementary School

Dimon Magnet Academy

Dorothy Heights Elementary School

Double Churches Elementary School

Downtown Magnet Academy

Forrest Road Elementary School

Fox Elementary School

Midland Academy

Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School

Rigdon Road Elementary

South Columbus Elementary School

St. Mary’s Road Elementary School

Wesley Heights Elementary School

Breakfast and Lunch will be served June 6 - 30 at the following sites:

Hannan Elementary School

Georgetown Elementary School

Baker Elementary School

East Columbus Magnet Academy

Eddy Middle School

Fort Middle School

Richards Middle School

Jordan High School

Harris County School District is also providing free meals to kids 18 and under. Their summer feeding program will run June 6 - 30. Food can be picked up from 10 a.m. until noon each day or you can pick up for the entire week on Mondays.

You can either pick up from Park Elementary or Harris County Carver Middle School.

Phenix City Schools also kicking off their summer feeding program next week. They’ll be feeding children and teens 18 and under.

Weekly curbside service will provide breakfast and lunch. They’ll be at several locations Thursdays from 12 - 12:30 p.m. Below is the list of locations:

Central High School

Phenix City Intermediate School

Frederick Douglas Apartments

Franchise Church

Riverview Apartments

LP Stough Apartments

Spencer Recreation Center

