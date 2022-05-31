LIST: Schools provide free meals for children in the Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Summer break has arrived and schools in the Valley are providing free meals for kids while they are home for the summer.
For many children, school meals are the only food they’ll eat and in the summer some could go hungry.
In Muscogee County, the school district will have free meals from May 31 - July 31. Breakfast and lunch will be provided at several schools throughout the city. For more information contact 706-748-2386.
Below is a list of the schools:
- Allen Elementary School
- Britt David Magnet Academy
- Clubview Elementary School
- Davis Elementary School
- Dimon Magnet Academy
- Dorothy Heights Elementary School
- Double Churches Elementary School
- Downtown Magnet Academy
- Forrest Road Elementary School
- Fox Elementary School
- Midland Academy
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School
- Rigdon Road Elementary
- South Columbus Elementary School
- St. Mary’s Road Elementary School
- Wesley Heights Elementary School
Breakfast and Lunch will be served June 6 - 30 at the following sites:
- Hannan Elementary School
- Georgetown Elementary School
- Baker Elementary School
- East Columbus Magnet Academy
- Eddy Middle School
- Fort Middle School
- Richards Middle School
- Jordan High School
Harris County School District is also providing free meals to kids 18 and under. Their summer feeding program will run June 6 - 30. Food can be picked up from 10 a.m. until noon each day or you can pick up for the entire week on Mondays.
You can either pick up from Park Elementary or Harris County Carver Middle School.
Phenix City Schools also kicking off their summer feeding program next week. They’ll be feeding children and teens 18 and under.
Weekly curbside service will provide breakfast and lunch. They’ll be at several locations Thursdays from 12 - 12:30 p.m. Below is the list of locations:
- Central High School
- Phenix City Intermediate School
- Frederick Douglas Apartments
- Franchise Church
- Riverview Apartments
- LP Stough Apartments
- Spencer Recreation Center
