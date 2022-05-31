Local chef gives back with food to Opelika community

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - It runs like a machine - cranking out hundreds of meals each week. A soup kitchen in Opelika feeds the body and the soul in big numbers.

And this week - a special treat - an expert stopping by to help.

On a Tuesday morning at the Christian Care Ministries Kitchen, a team of volunteers were set to feed dozens of people.

The mission is simple — provide a great meal and share the word of God — and when it comes to the food there’s just one rule.

“...That we don’t serve anything that we wouldn’t serve to our families,” said Paul Ferrell of Christian Care Ministries of Opelika.

And now thanks to the help of a special friend — the meals are taking a jump to the next level.

“Food insecurity is important so it’s also important as a chef to give back to the community and do some work,” said Chef Richard Mason, Executive Sous Chef of the Auburn University Hotel. “It’s just self satisfying to know that you have a talent and you’re using it to help the community.”

“We’re videoing him. Taking pictures of him,” said Ferrell. “Taking everything we can so we can remember everything he’s doing here. For a chef of his caliber to come down here to our soup kitchen is just an amazing thing to me.”

And he encourages other chefs to jump in and do the same.

“Many local chefs in the neighborhood, I think this is an opportunity to for us to share some of our talent with the community. So, any help we can get we welcome it.”

By the way - there is a boneless catfish on the menu.

If you’d like to help the Christian Care Ministries in Opelika - they are headquartered on Samford Court behind the Ashton Way Retirement Community.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.