Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man found dead in gator-filled lake near disc golf course

Florida officials are investigating the death of a man in a possible alligator attack.
Florida officials are investigating the death of a man in a possible alligator attack.(WFTS via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say a man died searching for Frisbees in a lake at a suburban disc golf course where people are warned by signs to beware of alligators.

The Largo Police Department said in an email Tuesday that the unidentified man was looking for Frisbees and other flying discs in the water and “a gator was involved.”

No other details of the man’s death were immediately released.

Police said gator trappers are responding to Taylor Lake, a part of the 153-acre John S. Taylor Park in Largo, a suburb of St. Petersburg.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSD announces the death of Al Pellegrino
Shaw head football coach Al Pellegrino dies
Percy ‘Master P’ Miller has announced the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller.
Master P reveals death of 29-year-old daughter
Tommy Toombs is behind bars after a Columbus retailer was robbed Sunday afternoon.
Man charged in armed robbery of Columbus Dollar General
Suspect identified in Columbus officer-involved shooting
The Leffler Family
5 killed in Georgia boat collision; man charged

Latest News

People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Uvalde grieves, says goodbyes at visitations, funerals
A home being swept away by rising waters on the Copper River Basin on May 30, 2022.
WATCH: Home swept away amid Alaska river flooding
LIST: Schools provide free meals for children in the Chattahoochee Valley
FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, a high school principal displays vaping devices that...
Mexico totally bans sales of e-cigarettes
President Joe Biden meets with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the Oval Office of...
Biden talks gun control, extremism with New Zealand’s PM