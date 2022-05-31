Business Break
Memorial Day: Female veterans remember fallen heroes

By Katrice Nolan
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - So many across the country use Memorial Day as a day off, there are many who gather to reflect and remember.

Memorial Day, as Americans, we pause to remember those who’ve fallen while in combat.

“I’ve seen a lot of death,” says retired medic Tiffany Kwiecinski. Retired medic Tiffany Kwiecinski says seeing so many soldiers die... while she served several tours makes Memorial Day more special to her.

“In my mind, remembering isn’t being depressed over losing them isn’t being sad over it. I wrote the same check they did, saying that if I have to give my life for you and my country I will,” says Kwiecinski.

Kwiecinski says she remembers doing what she could to save her fellow comrades.

Isabel Dimitroff who served in the navy says she also wants those who have sacrificed to be remembered.

“Females have given their lives for other people, and their country, just the same way men have done the same thing,” says former Petty Officer First Class Isabel Dimitroff.

They both say what’s even more important is to remember to take care of the families who are left behind.

“They both leave behind spouses, they leave children, parents behind,” says Dimitroff.

“We all feel your pain, they were our family too, it will never replace them, but they died doing what they loved,” says Kwiecinski,

