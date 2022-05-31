Muscadine Bloodline to perform at Phenix City Amphitheater

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A popular country duo is coming to Phenix City!

Muscadine Bloodline is performing at the Phenix City Amphitheater on Friday, June 3, from 8 - 11 p.m.

They will also have Ben Chapman performing as a special guest on the Country Band Contraband Tour.

To purchase tickets, check out other tour dates and for more information, click HERE.

The Phenix City Amphitheater is located at 508 Dillingham Street.

