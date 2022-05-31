Business Break
Organization to perform external audit for Columbus Police Department

Meet the candidates: Columbus City Council District 5
By WTVM Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Along with the release of an internal audit, there is also an external audit for Columbus police approved today at the city council, following the presentation of the year-long internal audit.

Jenson Hughes Organization will perform external and internal interviews at no cost to taxpayers, conduct ride along with officers, analyze data, and compare research to develop a “best practice” guide for Columbus police.

“We want to provide even better services to the people in our community. This assessment will give a more introspective look at what’s taking place. It’s designed to put us in line with best practices in law enforcement,” said Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon.

The assessment will take three to four months to complete and is expected to start next month.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

