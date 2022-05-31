Business Break
Staying Hot & Mostly Dry for the Week Ahead

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather through the rest of the week looks pretty quiet for this time of year - we will have the daily chance of afternoon and evening storms with a coverage around 10-20%, and highs topping out in the low 90s. There will be a chance that some of the warmer spots will top out in the mid 90s through Thursday. By Friday, a passing disturbance may set off a little better chance of rain - 20-30% coverage - but again the better chances will be in the afternoon and evening. Going into the weekend and early next week, we will be watching developments in the Gulf to see if the remnants of the Pacific storm Agatha could turn into Alex and impact parts of Florida. It’s track will impact our weather - perhaps making it even nicer around here - so we’ll keep an eye on it. In the meantime, we’ll stick with a very summer-like forecast of a 10-20% rain coverage each afternoon and evening and highs in the 90s.

