Suspect charged after allegedly stabbing man on South Lumpkin Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police arrested a suspect after allegedly stabbing a man multiple times.

On May 31, at approximately 12:23 a.m., an officer observed a man running in distress near the 1600 block of South Lumpkin Road. Further investigation revealed that the victim had been stabbed several times.

The victim was transported to Piedmont Hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Seth Toro and was arrested on an aggravated assault charge.

Toro was transported to the Muscogee County Jail.

