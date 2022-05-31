Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

U.S. Congressman gets Talbot County health clinic more services

With the click of a camera and the cutting of a ribbon, the new pharmaceutical portion of the...
With the click of a camera and the cutting of a ribbon, the new pharmaceutical portion of the talbot county medical and dental clinic is officially open.(WTVM)
By Katrice Nolan
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - With the click of a camera and a ribbon-cutting, the new pharmaceutical portion of the talbot county medical and dental clinic is officially open.

“Today is a culmination of many collaborative efforts,” says Sarah Lang, Talbot County Medical and Dental Clinic Chief Executive Officer

Lang went straight to the top, reaching out to Congressman Samford Bishop to find funding.

“I was sitting down with him and telling him about the needs,” says Lang.

“Let me see what I can do to help,” said Bishop.

That need is now a reality. A drive-through pharmacy makes it easy for everyone to access the healthcare they need.

“It is a retail pharmacy, so you don’t have to be a patient of valley heath, but you can bring your pharmacy needs here,” says Lang.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSD announces the death of Al Pellegrino
Shaw head football coach Al Pellegrino dies
Percy ‘Master P’ Miller has announced the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller.
Master P reveals death of 29-year-old daughter
Tommy Toombs is behind bars after a Columbus retailer was robbed Sunday afternoon.
Man charged in armed robbery of Columbus Dollar General
Suspect identified in Columbus officer-involved shooting
The Leffler Family
5 killed in Georgia boat collision; man charged

Latest News

Meet the Candidates: Alabama State Senate District 27
Alabama State Senate District 27 race separated by 1 vote
Seth Toro
Suspect charged after allegedly stabbing man on South Lumpkin Rd. in Columbus
LIST: Schools provide free meals for children in the Chattahoochee Valley
Hundreds gathered at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery on Memorial Day to pay respects...
Memorial Day: Female veterans remember fallen heroes