U.S. Congressman gets Talbot County health clinic more services

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - With the click of a camera and a ribbon-cutting, the new pharmaceutical portion of the talbot county medical and dental clinic is officially open.

“Today is a culmination of many collaborative efforts,” says Sarah Lang, Talbot County Medical and Dental Clinic Chief Executive Officer

Lang went straight to the top, reaching out to Congressman Samford Bishop to find funding.

“I was sitting down with him and telling him about the needs,” says Lang.

“Let me see what I can do to help,” said Bishop.

That need is now a reality. A drive-through pharmacy makes it easy for everyone to access the healthcare they need.

“It is a retail pharmacy, so you don’t have to be a patient of valley heath, but you can bring your pharmacy needs here,” says Lang.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.