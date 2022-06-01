1 adult, 3 minors charged in Auburn theft investigation

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A man and three minors are facing charges in connection with multiple thefts Auburn police say happened between May 25 - 27.

Authorities arrested 19-year-old Kendesus Aushawonne Jones, of Lanett, a 15-year-old and two 17-year-olds - all of Lafayette.

Their charges are as follows:

Jones - first-degree theft of property possession of a pistol without a permit

15-year-old - first, second and third-degree theft of property, unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle

17-year-old - identity theft, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia

17-year-old - first-degree theft of property and identity theft

Two of the suspects were also charged with vehicle theft.

Auburn police say the arrests resulted from them contacting eight suspects on West Longleaf Drive while responding to an auto burglary call. According to officers, the suspects were involved in criminal activity that happened in these areas: 200 block of West Longleaf Drive, 800 block of West Glenn Avenue and 700 block of West Magnolia Avenue.

Police say some of the remaining suspects were questioned and charged with misdemeanor offenses not related to this investigation.

Jones was taken to the Lee County Jail and held on an $8,000 bond. Two of the minors were transported to the Lee County Youth Development Center and one was released to a guardian.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the Auburn Police Department at 334-501-3141 or their tip line at 334-246-1391.

