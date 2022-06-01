Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

4 teens charged in Auburn theft investigation

Kendesus Jones and three juveniles are facing multiple charges.
Kendesus Jones and three juveniles are facing multiple charges.(Source: Lee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A man and three minors are facing charges in connection with multiple thefts Auburn police say happened between May 25 - 27.

Authorities arrested 19-year-old Kendesus Aushawonne Jones, of Lanett, a 15-year-old and two 17-year-olds - all of Lafayette.

Their charges are as follows:

  • Jones - first-degree theft of property possession of a pistol without a permit
  • 15-year-old - first, second and third-degree theft of property, unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle
  • 17-year-old - identity theft, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
  • 17-year-old - first-degree theft of property and identity theft

Two of the suspects were also charged with vehicle theft.

Auburn police say the arrests resulted from them contacting eight suspects on West Longleaf Drive while responding to an auto burglary call. According to officers, the suspects were involved in criminal activity that happened in these areas: 200 block of West Longleaf Drive, 800 block of West Glenn Avenue and 700 block of West Magnolia Avenue.

Police say some of the remaining suspects were questioned and charged with misdemeanor offenses not related to this investigation.

Jones was taken to the Lee County Jail and held on an $8,000 bond. Two of the minors were transported to the Lee County Youth Development Center and one was released to a guardian.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the Auburn Police Department at 334-501-3141 or their tip line at 334-246-1391.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaw head football coach Al Pellegrino dies
Shaw High School’s head football coach Al Pellegrino dies
Seth Toro
Suspect charged after allegedly stabbing man on South Lumpkin Rd. in Columbus
Tommy Toombs is behind bars after a Columbus retailer was robbed Sunday afternoon.
Man charged in armed robbery of Columbus Dollar General
UPTOWN DEVELOPMENTS TSR: PART 2
Exclusive: Officials discuss Uptown Columbus developments - Part 2
As of May 25, 2022, the seven-day moving average of new cases was a little over 2,000,...
Georgia COVID cases begin to increase; experts remind people to be cautious

Latest News

Auburn police arrest suspect on multiple theft warrants
Auburn police arrest suspect on multiple theft warrants
Officials recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Camellia Crossing.
Alabama Power launches state’s first rural smart neighborhood in Valley
Why Lee County could lose a volunteer fire department
Lee County Sheriff’s Office to receive foldable AR-15 rifles
Why Lee County could lose volunteer fire department
Why Lee County could lose volunteer fire department