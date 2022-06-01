Alabama Power launches state’s first rural smart neighborhood in Valley

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama Power has launched the state’s first rural smart neighborhood in Valley, allowing residents to have a smarter, energy-efficient place to call home.

Officials recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Camellia Crossing. It is part of Valley’s plan for revitalization and future growth.

The 28-home neighborhood is the first part of what officials say will be a 350-plus home development which will include a community center with restaurants, coffee shops, parks and an amphitheater.

“The city of Valley is going to grow because of this subdivision,” said Valley Mayor Leonard Riley. “We have been blessed that the first rural Smart Neighborhood sits right here in Valley. It takes everybody to make this work; we are going to do our part; our partners are going to do their part and our community is going to do their part to see this grow.”

Built by Holland Homes, the new houses include the following advanced energy-efficient features:

high-SEER heat pump

high efficiency heat pump water heater

higher R-value wall, roof and floor insulation

Energy Star appliances

Electric vehicle charger plug

“At Holland Homes, our vision it to build communities that provide homes people will live and thrive in,” said Daniel Holland, owner and managing member. “We know Camellia Crossing will do that. There are so many reasons for Valley to be proud of what they have accomplished and we are glad that Camellia Crossing will have a part in that.”

The homes also include door sensors, outdoor cameras and smart door locks.

“Camellia Crossing is an exciting new chapter for the Smart Neighborhood Builder Program,” said Tony Smoke, senior vice president of Marketing and Economic Development at Alabama Power, “This is one of the many ways we at Alabama Power want to see the future of energy efficiency and technology become a reality today.”

This is now the seventh smart neighborhood community to be built across the state.

