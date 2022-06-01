Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

NEW DETAILS: South Columbus stabbing suspect alleges victim tried to attack, rape him

Seth Toro
Seth Toro(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
By James Giles
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man accused of stabbing his friend in Columbus appears before a Muscogee County judge this morning.

32-year-old Seth Toro is charged with aggravated assault.

Police say the alleged victim was naked and running for his life in south Columbus.

It was revealed in court today that shortly after midnight on Monday morning, police noticed the victim naked, running from the suspect along South Lumpkin Road.

Toro told police that the victim was attempting to attack and rape him. However, he adds that he took the knife from the victim and defended himself.

According to police, Toro stabbed the victim nine times -- seven times in the back and one time in both the neck and head.

“[Victim] stated Toro had just shown up to his residence unannounced. [Victim] stated he was naked because he was about to wash himself in the sink. That was when Toro attacked him with the knife,” explained Columbus police officer Kyle Vosika.

Police said the incident took place in a building on South Lumpkin Road. They told a struggle took place there, and they found gay porn playing on a cell phone on a makeshift bed.

According to officials, authorities did not find the knife, and no one witnessed the incident.

The case is bound over to Superior Court, where the court will handle the issue of a possible bond.

At last report, the victim was in ICU at a local hospital.

If you have any information on the incident, contact the police at 706-653-3188.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaw head football coach Al Pellegrino dies
Shaw High School’s head football coach Al Pellegrino dies
Seth Toro
Suspect charged after allegedly stabbing man on South Lumpkin Rd. in Columbus
Why many Columbus city pools are closed
New incentives for joining the Columbus Police Department
Columbus Police Department internal audit released
Tommy Toombs is behind bars after a Columbus retailer was robbed Sunday afternoon.
Man charged in armed robbery of Columbus Dollar General

Latest News

Willie Demps
Former Muscogee Co. deputy clerk, 7 co-defendants to be sentenced in court
PTSD Awareness Month
New mental health clinic for veterans to open in Columbus
Heavy police presence on Wimberly Road in Lee County
Heavy police presence on Wimberly Road in Lee County
WLTZ Local 38
WLTZ NBC 38 Transmitter Issues