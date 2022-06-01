NEW DETAILS: South Columbus stabbing suspect alleges victim tried to attack, rape him

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man accused of stabbing his friend in Columbus appears before a Muscogee County judge this morning.

32-year-old Seth Toro is charged with aggravated assault.

Police say the alleged victim was naked and running for his life in south Columbus.

It was revealed in court today that shortly after midnight on Monday morning, police noticed the victim naked, running from the suspect along South Lumpkin Road.

Toro told police that the victim was attempting to attack and rape him. However, he adds that he took the knife from the victim and defended himself.

According to police, Toro stabbed the victim nine times -- seven times in the back and one time in both the neck and head.

“[Victim] stated Toro had just shown up to his residence unannounced. [Victim] stated he was naked because he was about to wash himself in the sink. That was when Toro attacked him with the knife,” explained Columbus police officer Kyle Vosika.

Police said the incident took place in a building on South Lumpkin Road. They told a struggle took place there, and they found gay porn playing on a cell phone on a makeshift bed.

According to officials, authorities did not find the knife, and no one witnessed the incident.

The case is bound over to Superior Court, where the court will handle the issue of a possible bond.

At last report, the victim was in ICU at a local hospital.

If you have any information on the incident, contact the police at 706-653-3188.

