Auburn police arrest suspect on multiple theft warrants

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested a suspect on multiple theft charges.

On May 30, officers arrested 21-year-old Zaire Jamani Oliver on warrants charging him with the following:

Two counts of unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle

Fraudulent use of a credit/debit card

Theft of property second degree

Theft of property fourth degree

The arrest stems from Auburn police receiving reports of multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred in the 600 block of Shug Jordan Parkway between Sept. 6 - 7, 2021. During the investigation, Oliver was developed as a suspect and multiple arrest warrants were obtained - and Oliver was arrested May 30.

Oliver was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on an $11,500 bond.

