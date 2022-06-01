Business Break
Auburn police arrest suspect on multiple theft warrants(Source: Auburn Police Division)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested a suspect on multiple theft charges.

On May 30, officers arrested 21-year-old Zaire Jamani Oliver on warrants charging him with the following:

  • Two counts of unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle
  • Fraudulent use of a credit/debit card
  • Theft of property second degree
  • Theft of property fourth degree

The arrest stems from Auburn police receiving reports of multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred in the 600 block of Shug Jordan Parkway between Sept. 6 - 7, 2021. During the investigation, Oliver was developed as a suspect and multiple arrest warrants were obtained - and Oliver was arrested May 30.

Oliver was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on an $11,500 bond.

