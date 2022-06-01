Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park

Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.(Source: National Park Service)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) - A bison has gored a 25-year-old woman in Yellowstone National Park.

A park statement says the bison was walking near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, just north of Old Faithful, when the woman approached it Monday. She got within 10 feet before the animal gored her and tossed her 10 feet into the air.

The woman from Grove City, Ohio, sustained a puncture wound and other injuries.

Park emergency medical providers responded and transported her via ambulance to a hospital in Idaho.

Park officials say it’s the first reported bison goring this year.

Park regulations require visitors to remain more than 25 yards away from bison.

Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaw head football coach Al Pellegrino dies
Shaw High School’s head football coach Al Pellegrino dies
Seth Toro
Suspect charged after allegedly stabbing man on South Lumpkin Rd. in Columbus
Tommy Toombs is behind bars after a Columbus retailer was robbed Sunday afternoon.
Man charged in armed robbery of Columbus Dollar General
UPTOWN DEVELOPMENTS TSR: PART 2
Exclusive: Officials discuss Uptown Columbus developments - Part 2
As of May 25, 2022, the seven-day moving average of new cases was a little over 2,000,...
Georgia COVID cases begin to increase; experts remind people to be cautious

Latest News

WTVM News Leader 9 at 5:30am
President Joe Biden has launched a month-long effort to increase focus on the struggling...
White House focuses on economy as prices keep rising
Those suing allege they were traumatized when the former police officer used his “signature...
New excessive force lawsuits filed against Derek Chauvin
Brittany Bronson ended up with a baby woodpecker stuck in her hair after it slammed into a...
Woman tangles with woodpecker that jumped in her hair