Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

CSX temporarily closes Chambers County railroad crossing

The railroad crossing at County Road 284 will be closed for approximately two days.
The railroad crossing at County Road 284 will be closed for approximately two days.(Storyblocks)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - CSX is temporarily closing a railroad crossing in Chambers County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The railroad crossing at County Road 284 will be closed for approximately two days.

ALEA officials say the railroad company notified them about the closure around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

No reason was given for the closure.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaw head football coach Al Pellegrino dies
Shaw High School’s head football coach Al Pellegrino dies
Seth Toro
Suspect charged after allegedly stabbing man on South Lumpkin Rd. in Columbus
Tommy Toombs is behind bars after a Columbus retailer was robbed Sunday afternoon.
Man charged in armed robbery of Columbus Dollar General
UPTOWN DEVELOPMENTS TSR: PART 2
Exclusive: Officials discuss Uptown Columbus developments - Part 2
As of May 25, 2022, the seven-day moving average of new cases was a little over 2,000,...
Georgia COVID cases begin to increase; experts remind people to be cautious

Latest News

Why Lee County could lose a volunteer fire department
Lee County Sheriff’s Office to receive foldable AR-15 rifles
Why Lee County could lose volunteer fire department
Why Lee County could lose volunteer fire department
Lee County Sheriff’s Office to receive foldable AR-15 rifles
Lee County Sheriff’s Office to receive foldable AR-15 rifles