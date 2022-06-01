Heavy police presence on Wimberly Road in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - There is currently a heavy police presence on Wimberly Road - known as Lee Road 56 - in Lee County.

Sheriff Jay Jones says a car chase ended in a wreck with law enforcement searching for the suspect after they fled the scene.

Jones says the suspect is armed with a handgun.

It’s unknown what started the chase and why the suspect fled from officers. A suspect has not been arrested at this time.

