Advertisement

Heavy police presence on Wimberly Road in Lee County

Heavy police presence on Wimberly Road in Lee County
Heavy police presence on Wimberly Road in Lee County(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - There is currently a heavy police presence on Wimberly Road - known as Lee Road 56 - in Lee County.

Sheriff Jay Jones says a car chase ended in a wreck with law enforcement searching for the suspect after they fled the scene.

Jones says the suspect is armed with a handgun.

It’s unknown what started the chase and why the suspect fled from officers. A suspect has not been arrested at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.

