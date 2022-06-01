New mental health clinic for veterans to open in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The senator addressed the issue of mental health for veterans in our area.

Veterans will soon have access to better healthcare in Columbus with the opening of a new clinic.

Many veterans have post-traumatic stress disorder, also known as PTSD.

Today marks the first day of PTSD Awareness Month.

Services for mental health are expected to be offered for veterans who suffer from mental illnesses.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson tells News Leader 9 that the clinic should officially open this month.

U.S. Representative Sanford Bishop says a ribbon-cutting will commemorate the celebration.

