Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Jon Ossoff gains support for legislation on expanding health care for veterans in Columbus

Ossoff gains support for legislation on expanding health care for veterans in Columbus
Ossoff gains support for legislation on expanding health care for veterans in Columbus(WTVM)
By Katrice Nolan
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Leaders from across the Chattahoochee Valley came to support Senator Jon Ossoff.

“This is about coming together, as a state and as an American people, to help and support those who have made sacrifices in our national defense,” says Georgia U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff.

Ossoff announced legislation specifically for those who have served in Iraq and Afghanistan. It’s our longest war on record. For 20 years, Ossoff says, many veterans suffered severe health issues.

“Who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, who were exposed to toxins, for example, to burn pits,” says Ossoff.

Those toxins and smoke can affect the skin, eyes, respiratory system, cardiovascular system and gastrointestinal tract.

Ossoff says those veterans have to be protected by the American people.

Mayor Skip Henderson told us legislation like this one also helps support the new VA clinic opening in Columbus next month on Comer Avenue.

“To make sure they have live long access to health care through the VA,” says Ossoff.

A commitment he says is his top priority, along with Representative Sanford Bishop, who told us it’s important that we cross the aisle on issues like this one.

“A major bipartisan push to pass legislation, to look out for our veterans,” says Ossoff.

Ossoff did say he is hoping to push this legislation as soon as next week.

We will keep you updated on if the legislation will pass.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaw head football coach Al Pellegrino dies
Shaw High School’s head football coach Al Pellegrino dies
Seth Toro
Suspect charged after allegedly stabbing man on South Lumpkin Rd. in Columbus
Why many Columbus city pools are closed
New incentives for joining the Columbus Police Department
Columbus Police Department internal audit released
Tommy Toombs is behind bars after a Columbus retailer was robbed Sunday afternoon.
Man charged in armed robbery of Columbus Dollar General

Latest News

Willie Demps
Former Muscogee Co. deputy clerk, 7 co-defendants to be sentenced in court
PTSD Awareness Month
New mental health clinic for veterans to open in Columbus
Heavy police presence on Wimberly Road in Lee County
Heavy police presence on Wimberly Road in Lee County
WLTZ Local 38
WLTZ NBC 38 Transmitter Issues