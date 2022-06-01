Jon Ossoff gains support for legislation on expanding health care for veterans in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Leaders from across the Chattahoochee Valley came to support Senator Jon Ossoff.

“This is about coming together, as a state and as an American people, to help and support those who have made sacrifices in our national defense,” says Georgia U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff.

Ossoff announced legislation specifically for those who have served in Iraq and Afghanistan. It’s our longest war on record. For 20 years, Ossoff says, many veterans suffered severe health issues.

“Who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, who were exposed to toxins, for example, to burn pits,” says Ossoff.

Those toxins and smoke can affect the skin, eyes, respiratory system, cardiovascular system and gastrointestinal tract.

Ossoff says those veterans have to be protected by the American people.

Mayor Skip Henderson told us legislation like this one also helps support the new VA clinic opening in Columbus next month on Comer Avenue.

“To make sure they have live long access to health care through the VA,” says Ossoff.

A commitment he says is his top priority, along with Representative Sanford Bishop, who told us it’s important that we cross the aisle on issues like this one.

“A major bipartisan push to pass legislation, to look out for our veterans,” says Ossoff.

Ossoff did say he is hoping to push this legislation as soon as next week.

We will keep you updated on if the legislation will pass.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.