Plenty hot; Small rain chances today and tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The heat is on now that we are entering the month of June! This is also the official start of hurricane season. While rain chances won’t be zero, they look fairly minimal through a majority of the extended forecast. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy for Wednesday. There could be a few showers and storms from mid afternoon through early evening moving in from the east and northeast. Highs mostly between 90 and 94. After starting off near 70 in many spots Thursday, expect times of sun and clouds Thursday. Many of us may be in the 92 to 94 degree range for highs with some isolated late day storms possible. The storms that do pop up may last well into Thursday night with an approaching system coming in from the northwest. Friday is still sticking out as a slightly better chance of showers and storms; rain coverage will be around 30%. There could even be a few showers in the morning so we’ll say highs reach the upper 80s to near 90. For the weekend, it’s looking hot and mainly dry in the Chattahoochee Valley. Indications point toward some tropical development in the eastern or southeastern Gulf by the end of the week with the disturbance heading toward Florida; it is the old remnants of Hurricane Agatha that came across Mexico from the eastern Pacific. If it regenerates, it would get the name “Alex.” Regardless, it means mainly some tropical downpours for central and south Florida. We should be on the drier side of the system with a 10-20% rain/storm coverage over the weekend at this point with highs near 90 degrees. There’s a chance we could be hotter. Next week, looks like we’ll have more of the same with lots of heat and a few occasional showers and storms.

