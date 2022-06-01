Rain Chances Going Up By Friday; Drier by the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into Thursday we will have another hot day on tap with only isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the lower 90s, but we expect some changes by Friday with a better shot at showers and storms in the area with the rain coverage around 30-40% in the afternoon and evening. Highs on Friday may drop back to the 80s because of more clouds and showers. In the tropics, we will keep our eye on a system that may become Alex in the coming days, moving up the East Coast. This should mean drier and less humid weather in store for our weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with lows back in the mid 60s. For next week, the weather won’t change very much with typical June weather ahead for us - highs in the 90s, lows in the 60s and 70s, and a 10-20% coverage of rain and storms each afternoon and evening.

