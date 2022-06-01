Business Break
Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man in connection to shooting on Roney St. in Americus
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man in connection to a Saturday night shooting.

Sumter Co. Sheriff Eric Bryant is searching for 26-year-old Dontavious Montrell Shelton - who they say is connected to a shooting that occurred on May 28 on Roney Street in Americus.

Shelton weighs approximately 160 pounds and is around 5′10.

Anyone with information on Shelton’s whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at 229-924-4094.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

