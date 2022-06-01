Town Creek Park Playground officially opens in Auburn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Auburn kids rejoice! A project that’s a decade in the making is now wide open for the summertime, and it will impact generations.

Highly anticipated, folks have waited for a long-time for this. Finally, the brand new all-inclusive Town Creek Park Playground is officially open in Auburn.

It’s not just any playground; it is a facility that everyone can enjoy.

“Yeah the park is huge, but honestly if you think about it, if you want to bring two populations together, those with differing abilities and typical kids and their parents and their classrooms and their teachers, you’ve got to have a lot of space,” expressed Melinda McClendon.

McClendon works with The Exceptional Foundation, a group that helps special needs citizens to succeed.

“What better way to introduce two populations, typical kids with differing ability kids. I work with this population here in Auburn and understand the value of collaborating those two populations, and what better place than right here in this beautiful section of Auburn,” she added.

The city has put a lot of thought, money and effort behind the project and is proud to open the park right at the beginning of the summer.

“Residents came to the city of Auburn Parks & Rec 10 years ago. These parents had children with disabilities and they wanted a place for them to be able to play on a playground with all children and this is the beginning of the inclusive playground,” said Ann Bergman with Auburn Parks and Recs. “I think everybody has been watching this project, waiting for this project, so they were all ready.”

The park is open during daylight hours each day.

The price of the park totaled around four million dollars.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.