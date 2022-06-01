Why Lee County could lose a volunteer fire department

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A volunteer fire department in Lee County could close after staffing changes and loss of volunteers.

The Plainview Volunteer Fire Department in Lee County no longer has a fire chief.

For the past several years, the Oakbowery Volunteer Fire Department in nearby Chambers County has had volunteers step in to help at the Lee County location. However, officials say those volunteers will no longer be able to help after Thursday.

Officials say the Plainview Volunteer Fire Department is also facing lack of funds -- bringing in only $3,500 a year to run the location.

“We’ve reached out to the community asking people to volunteer and people to help us with what we need to make sure we don’t lose this fire department which is funding and volunteers,” said Lee County’s District 4 Commissioner Robert Ham.

One suggestion has been for other surrounding fire departments to step in and help, but the city attorney says there are laws in place preventing that from happening. Officials with this volunteer fire department in Lee County say they’re hoping cities within the area will step in to volunteer.

