Why many Columbus city pools are closed

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are learning more about why some Columbus city pools are closed.

Currently, the Fountain City only has two pools open, primarily due to the need for repairs.

Right now, you can enjoy the Double Churches pool and the Aquatic Center on Macon Road.

Psalmond Road and Shirley B. Winston have been closed for quite a while now.

The SPLOST that passed last November will provide the funds for the city to build or fix these pools, but those repairs may not happen this summer.

“They are just um in ill repair that cannot be corrected most of them last year we had we were able to have Rigdon and double churches but the cracks in the pool shell too bad to be safely opened this year and so that’s why we’re down to just double churches,” said Park and Recs Deputy Director Becky Summerlin.

Double Churches pool is closed Monday and Tuesday and opened Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Aquatic Center is open Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Muscogee County residents. It costs five dollars.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.