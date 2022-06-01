Business Break
WLTZ NBC 38 Transmitter Issues

WLTZ Local 38
WLTZ Local 38((Source: WTVM))
By WTVM Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WLTZ NBC 38 has been experiencing the loss of a power amplifier which can cause intermittent signal problems with video and audio on the NBC affiliate channel.

The same problem is also affecting the CW channel, 38.2, as well.

If you have been watching WLTZ NBC 38 you might experience this as a pixelated picture and audio dropouts.

Currently, WLTZ’s over-the-air television signal is stable.

The reason this can happen is because WLTZ has an older model television transmitter which is due for replacement in a few months.

While the transmitter remains serviceable, the older technology is uses can be problematic when paired with newer signal encoders, used to send out the digital television signal.

In this particular case, the loss of a power amplifier within the transmitter is making this a challenging fix.

We have ordered a new amplifier and will install it as soon as it arrives.

Please be assured the engineering team has identified the problem and will keep working on it until it is fixed.

We apologize for the inconvenience experienced while we resolve the underlying technical difficulties.

We appreciate your patience.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

