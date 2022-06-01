WTVM’s Barbara Gauthier thanks all supporters for Dancing Stars of Columbus 2022

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM’s Barbara Gauthier would like to send a big thank you to everyone who supported her as she participated in ‘Dancing Stars of Columbus’ last Thursday night.

If you missed her dance, watch below:

Barbara said she was going for a bit of a combination between Beyonce and J-Lo in her dance.

Family, friends, and many co-workers were cheering her on in the audience.

The celebrity and professional dancers worked hard and did a fantastic job.

It was also a big night for the Alzheimer’s Association, raising $310,000. This money raised will be used to support families of victims living with the disease and research to hopefully one day find a cure.

The top fundraiser was Colleen Rustin. She and her partner JJ Harrison took home the People’s Choice Award.

Rustin raised more than $42,000.

The Judge’s Choice Award went to Dustin Brown and Bridget Adams with the highest score.

Again, Barbara would like to thank everyone who donated on her behalf. Together, she raised $17,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association.

