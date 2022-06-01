Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

WTVM’s Barbara Gauthier thanks all supporters for Dancing Stars of Columbus 2022

WTVM’s Barbara Gauthier thanks all donators for Dancing Stars of Columbus 2022
WTVM’s Barbara Gauthier thanks all donators for Dancing Stars of Columbus 2022
By WTVM Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM’s Barbara Gauthier would like to send a big thank you to everyone who supported her as she participated in ‘Dancing Stars of Columbus’ last Thursday night.

If you missed her dance, watch below:

Barbara said she was going for a bit of a combination between Beyonce and J-Lo in her dance.

Family, friends, and many co-workers were cheering her on in the audience.

The celebrity and professional dancers worked hard and did a fantastic job.

It was also a big night for the Alzheimer’s Association, raising $310,000. This money raised will be used to support families of victims living with the disease and research to hopefully one day find a cure.

The top fundraiser was Colleen Rustin. She and her partner JJ Harrison took home the People’s Choice Award.

Rustin raised more than $42,000.

The Judge’s Choice Award went to Dustin Brown and Bridget Adams with the highest score.

Again, Barbara would like to thank everyone who donated on her behalf. Together, she raised $17,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaw head football coach Al Pellegrino dies
Shaw High School’s head football coach Al Pellegrino dies
Percy ‘Master P’ Miller has announced the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller.
Master P reveals death of 29-year-old daughter
Tommy Toombs is behind bars after a Columbus retailer was robbed Sunday afternoon.
Man charged in armed robbery of Columbus Dollar General
Suspect identified in Columbus officer-involved shooting
The Leffler Family
5 killed in Georgia boat collision; man charged

Latest News

Local chef gives back with food to Opelika community
Local chef gives back with food to Opelika community
Efforts continue in building new grocery store in Talbot County
LIST: Schools provide free meals for children in the Chattahoochee Valley
Tuskegee and Macon County officials are going all out to celebrate their very own, Kezia “Lady...
Former ‘American Idol’ contestant Lady K to perform in downtown Tuskegee