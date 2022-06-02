Business Break
1 man dead after Phenix City apartment shooting

Heavy police presence on 12th Ave. in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on 12th Ave. in Phenix City
By Jatavia O'Neal and Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A homicide investigation is underway following a deadly shooting in Phenix City.

The shooting occurred on June 2 around 3:30 p.m. at Fredrick Douglas Apartments on 11th Avenue.

The victim, 23-year-old Derante Person, was shot and transported to Piedmont Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:40.

It is unknown what caused the deadly shooting or if any arrests have been made.

Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we gather more information.

