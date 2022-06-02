1 man dead after Phenix City apartment shooting

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A homicide investigation is underway following a deadly shooting in Phenix City.

The shooting occurred on June 2 around 3:30 p.m. at Fredrick Douglas Apartments on 11th Avenue.

The victim, 23-year-old Derante Person, was shot and transported to Piedmont Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:40.

It is unknown what caused the deadly shooting or if any arrests have been made.

