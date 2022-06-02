Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn baseball looking to prove itself in NCAA Regional

The Auburn baseball team practices Thursday morning at Plainsman Park ahead of the NCAA...
The Auburn baseball team practices Thursday morning at Plainsman Park ahead of the NCAA Regionals beginning Friday.(Source: WSFA)
By Jahmal Kennedy
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - For the first time since 2010, the NCAA baseball Regionals will descend upon the Plains of Auburn. Florida State, UCLA, and Southeastern Louisiana will join the Tigers on the Plains, but Auburn feels it has the most to show this weekend.

“’Prove.” It’s’ kind’ve our motto right now,” said Auburn head baseball coach Butch Thompson. “Some people believe in our program, some people don’t.”

Auburn enters the tournament as the No. 14 national seed and a 37-19 record. But the team’s struggled of late, losing three of its last four games, and being ousted by Kentucky in the first round of the SEC Tournament in Hoover last week.

Thompson insists his team is prepared for the stage this weekend, touting their tough schedule and impressive road series wins, like at LSU earlier this year and at Texas A&M - the No. 5 national seed.

“We’ve seen it all. That’s what’s supposed to be an advantage of being an SEC team,” said Thompson.

In what he feels will be one of the toughest Regionals in the country, Thompson also knows his team has to show up ready to play. He understands nothing will be given to them. Their first opponent will be the Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana Lions. Then, whether they win or lose to SELA, a date with either Florida State or UCLA awaits the Tigers for their second game.

“Florida State - 44 consecutive regionals. Let that soak in for a minute. How much you should respect that. UCLA, the last time I competed against them was for a national championship on a different ball club,” said Thompson. “When you look at [Southeastern Louisiana] immediately, you start looking at all the things you have to prepare for...this team is going to do a lot.”

While Auburn’s not hosted a Regional in 12 years, it’s been since 1999 since the Tigers have advanced to the Supers on their home field. Thompson is looking forward to adding new memories to the Auburn baseball program history.

Auburn and Southeastern Louisiana will get started at 6 p.m. Friday. The game can be watched on ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on 12th Ave. in Phenix City
1 man dead after Phenix City apartment shooting
Willie Demps
Former Muscogee Co. deputy clerk, co-defendants sentenced in fraud case
Willie Demps
Former Muscogee Co. deputy clerk, 7 co-defendants to be sentenced in court
Vehicle fire leaves SB lanes of I-85 blocked in Lee County
UPDATE: 1 SB lane blocked on I-85 after vehicle fire in Lee County
New incentives for joining the Columbus Police Department
Columbus Police Department internal audit released

Latest News

Tommy Smith’s battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease
Tommy Smith’s battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease
Shaw head football coach Al Pellegrino dies
Funeral arrangements set for Shaw High School’s head football coach Al Pellegrino
Lions to host Empire in title game rematch
Lions to host Empire in title game rematch
Chatt-a-Hoots begin prep for season opener
Chatt-a-Hoots begin prep for season opener