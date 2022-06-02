Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn Chief of Police shares tips to avoid car break-ins

(MGN)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - With travel season in full swing, Auburn police want to remind everyone to lock their cars, remove valuables from their vehicle, or keep them out of sight.

“Lock it or lose it” is their motto.

According to Auburn police, 90% of residents keep their car door unlocked in fear of having a window broken if someone is trying to break into their car, forgetting they leave valuable items up for grabs.

If you lock your car and have those valuable items inside, do not put them in plain sight. Instead, move them in your trunk, under the seat or bring the items inside your house. Also, do not leave your keys in your car or any fobs for push-start cars. That is an easy way to get items stolen and your car as well.

Auburn Chief of Police Clarence Stewart says, do not leave your car on and unattended. It only takes a few seconds for someone to hop in and drive off.

“Because it is hot, a lot of people will like to start their vehicles and let them run and cool off. That’s really not a wise thing to do, especially if you don’t have sight of your vehicle or even if your outside of a convenience store. Lets please remember to secure our vehicles so were not funding a criminal enterprise.”

Stewart also says if you have an empty garage, use it to keep certain your car is safe.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaw head football coach Al Pellegrino dies
Funeral arrangements set for Shaw High School’s head football coach Al Pellegrino
Why many Columbus city pools are closed
New incentives for joining the Columbus Police Department
Columbus Police Department internal audit released
Willie Demps
Former Muscogee Co. deputy clerk, 7 co-defendants to be sentenced in court
Heavy police presence on Wimberly Road in Lee County
Heavy police presence on Wimberly Road in Lee County

Latest News

MILITARY MATTERS: New Fallen Hero Monument Dedicated in Troy AL
MILITARY MATTERS: New Fallen Hero Monument Dedicated in Troy AL
Heavy police presence on 12th Ave. in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on 12th Ave. in Phenix City
Tips on saving money in home, car this summer
Goodwill donates $30K for humanitarian aid For Ukrainian citizens