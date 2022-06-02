Auburn Chief of Police shares tips to avoid car break-ins

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - With travel season in full swing, Auburn police want to remind everyone to lock their cars, remove valuables from their vehicle, or keep them out of sight.

“Lock it or lose it” is their motto.

According to Auburn police, 90% of residents keep their car door unlocked in fear of having a window broken if someone is trying to break into their car, forgetting they leave valuable items up for grabs.

If you lock your car and have those valuable items inside, do not put them in plain sight. Instead, move them in your trunk, under the seat or bring the items inside your house. Also, do not leave your keys in your car or any fobs for push-start cars. That is an easy way to get items stolen and your car as well.

Auburn Chief of Police Clarence Stewart says, do not leave your car on and unattended. It only takes a few seconds for someone to hop in and drive off.

“Because it is hot, a lot of people will like to start their vehicles and let them run and cool off. That’s really not a wise thing to do, especially if you don’t have sight of your vehicle or even if your outside of a convenience store. Lets please remember to secure our vehicles so were not funding a criminal enterprise.”

Stewart also says if you have an empty garage, use it to keep certain your car is safe.

