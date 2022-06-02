Columbus Parks and Rec seeking to fill lifeguard positions amid shortage

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Now that the pools are open, the only missing thing is lifeguards.

Dwindling interest in lifeguarding is not a new problem.

According to some experts, it was made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic, which stopped many young applicants who would usually apply.

The American Lifeguard Association said about 150,000 pools around the county would be affected by a nationwide lifeguard shortage this summer.

The National Lifesaving Association is trying to highlight the importance of the job, recognizing lifeguards as true first responders.

To combat the shortage this year, cities across the country have upped their pay.

Columbus City Council opted to raise the pay for lifeguards. However, Parks and Recreation still need more than ten lifeguards at both pools.

“Struggling to get it all covered especially with summertime the summer fun pass it’s kind of crowded and so we definitely would like to have about 15 more we also at our outdoor pool double churches would love to have some concessionaires we have none right now so our lifeguards are having to do the rotation into the concession stand so if we could get the concessionaires and that would free up lifeguards also,” said Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation Becky Summerlin.

Anybody interested in becoming a lifeguard must be 15-years-old, and the Columbus Parks and Rec will certify you.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.