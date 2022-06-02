DJ Jones selected to serve on Inaugural Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame Board
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - DJ Jones is no stranger to being first. He’s a sportscaster, former college and pro baller and host of Sports Vision. And now he’s been selected to serve on the Inaugural Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame Board.
Jones’ full interview is below:
Congratulations on being selected to serve on the board.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.