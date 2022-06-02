Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

DJ Jones selected to serve on Inaugural Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame Board

DJ Jones selected to serve on Inaugural Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame Board
DJ Jones selected to serve on Inaugural Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame Board
By Dee Armstrong
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - DJ Jones is no stranger to being first. He’s a sportscaster, former college and pro baller and host of Sports Vision. And now he’s been selected to serve on the Inaugural Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame Board.

Jones’ full interview is below:

Congratulations on being selected to serve on the board.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Why many Columbus city pools are closed
Shaw head football coach Al Pellegrino dies
Funeral arrangements set for Shaw High School’s head football coach Al Pellegrino
New incentives for joining the Columbus Police Department
Columbus Police Department internal audit released
Heavy police presence on Wimberly Road in Lee County
Heavy police presence on Wimberly Road in Lee County
Willie Demps
Former Muscogee Co. deputy clerk, 7 co-defendants to be sentenced in court

Latest News

John Anker running for mayor
John Anker holds end-of-campaign celebration
Researchers are looking for participants in a study on a new drug for treating Alzheimer's...
Columbus Memory Center to collab with communities to boost minorities data in Alzheimer’s research
Columbus Parks and Rec seeking to fill lifeguard positions amid shortage
Town Creek Park Playground officially opens in Auburn
Town Creek Park Playground officially opens in Auburn