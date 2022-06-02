East Alabama college launching evening nursing program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nationwide, hospitals and many rural communities are still struggling to overcome the nursing crisis.

Officials say the problem started before the pandemic -- with 45 to 60% of medical students and residents reporting symptoms of burnout. Now, an East Alabama college has something that may help.

That college is one of the latest to create an on-campus program to foster more careers in health care. This fall, those attending Southern Union State Community College’s Opelika campus will have the chance to participate in their evening nursing program.

Across the country, hospitals are struggling to stay afloat. Officials say nursing shortages have reached quote crisis levels and are only expected to worsen.

“Specifically in Southwest Georgia, we are 28-thousand nurses short,” said one health official.

Research also indicates that 93% of health care workers suffer from stress, 86% deal with anxiety, and 76% are simply exhausted. With so much on their plate, many even considered leaving their jobs.

“What are we doing in academia? What are we doing in health care, in our hospitals and clinics to maintain and keep, you know, keep our nurses here?” asked Lindsey Harris, President of the Alabama Nurses Association.

That’s a task one East Alabama college has decided to take on. Southern Union State Community College is the latest institution to implement a program to improve the nursing shortage. Starting this fall, the college is launching an evening nursing program on its campus in Opelika.

“We’ve always, for so long, have had a nursing shortage. Again, because we are the largest workforce in health care,” said Harris.

Harris said she thinks the program is a great idea.

“The shortage has truly been exacerbated or highlighted by COVID. Some nurses have decided to retire some nurses have decided to leave and, you know, go outside of Alabama to surrounding states,” said Harris.

If you’re interested in applying, you have until June 10 to do so. Applicants will be notified by letter four to six weeks after closing. To apply or find out more about the program, click here.

