Former Muscogee Co. deputy clerk, co-defendants sentenced in fraud case

Willie Demps
Willie Demps(Source: Muscogee County Jail)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A former Muscogee County Deputy Clerk convicted of a multi-million dollar fraud case was sentenced by a judge in court Thursday morning, June 2.

64-year-old Willie Demps, of Phenix City, and seven co-defendants all pleaded guilty to an elaborate scheme from 2010 to 2019.

Demps is sentenced to 12 years and 1 month in federal prison - 145 months. He was also ordered to pay more than $1.3 million in restitutions.

In February, Demps pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and two counts tax evasion - which had him facing up to 40 years in federal prison.

