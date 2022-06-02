Goodwill donates $30K for humanitarian aid For Ukrainian citizens

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill is donating $30,000 for humanitarian aid to Ukrainian citizens.

The donation is in response to what has been reported as one of the largest and fastest displacement crises since World War II.

Goodwill President and CEO, Jack Warden, stated, “Over six million people have fled the Ukraine as a result of the conflict with Russia and countless others remain trapped there under extremely dangerous and dire circumstances. Images of families fleeing their homes have been deeply disturbing to all of us here at Goodwill Southern Rivers.”

Funds will help provide food, medical care and emergency support for families.

