Harris County Family Connection to host pop-up health fair

(Source: MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Harris County Family Connection, Inc. is hosting a free pop-up health fair at the Harris County Community Center this weekend.

The event is set to take place June 4, at the Harris County Community Center - located at 7509 GA-116 in Hamilton - from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Answers health fairs are designed to address health disparities and other social determinants of health by bringing together healthcare/mental health agencies, substance use advocates, community health workers, social workers, housing agencies and others to provide assessments, resources, referrals and other answers to rural communities throughout our state.

“There is a health care coverage gap affecting individuals in states like Georgia that have opted not to expand Medicaid. Therefore, our objective is to bring together Healthcare Professionals, Harm Reduction Advocates & Mental Health Services to provide resources, assessments, build relationships & trust with Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) & Substance Use Disorder (SUD) individuals in all communities.

The event is free to the public.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

