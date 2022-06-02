Business Break
John Anker holds end-of-campaign celebration

John Anker running for mayor
John Anker running for mayor(Source: Wrbl)
By WTVM Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Despite losing the race for Columbus Mayor, former candidate John Anker had an end-of-campaign celebration for the city today, as he promised to do.

The event was filled with fun, music, and food, like burgers from the Twisted Skillet Food Truck.

Anker says the event’s purpose was to bring the Fountain City together.

He adds that while he may have lost the race to the incumbent, he still feels like Columbus won.

His campaign manager also made it clear that they will continue supporting Mayor Skip Henderson over the next four years.

“It was never against our mayor. It was for Columbus. So we’re doing this for Columbus. It’s some people out there right now bobbing their heads, and they love Skip, and they love us too. They probably voted for Skip, and we’re in a city together. That’s why we did it. We’re having fun,” said Anker.

Anker, an entrepreneur and business owner in Columbus, says he doesn’t know what’s next for him.

He says he only ran to bring to light some areas that he says were being looked over by the administration.

