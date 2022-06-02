LaGrange police searching for missing 52-year-old woman

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police seek the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Michelle Dunlap-Smith, 52, was last seen on May 26, walking from WellStar West Georgia Medical Center, around 11 p.m.

According to authorities, she was last witnessed wearing a sky blue shirt, tie-dye shorts and sky blue shoes.

Dunlap-Smith is about 5′4 in height and weighs approximately 220 lbs.

If you have information about this person’s whereabouts, contact Troup County 911 or Det. Sweatt at 706-883-2690.

