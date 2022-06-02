Little better shot of rain and storms through the workweek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As a cold front moves toward the deep south over the next 24 hours, it is expected to provide just enough lift in the atmosphere for a little better chance of showers and storms. Morning sunshine on this Thursday will be followed by a mix of sun and clouds. Before any rain shows up, it will be hot and steamy with highs mostly between 90 and 93, some spots a little hotter. By late afternoon and especially this evening, closer to sunset, we expect a 20-30% coverage of rain and storms. A few of the storms could rumble until around midnight. Mostly cloudy Friday with a 30-50% coverage of showers and storms, highest south of Highway 80. A few showers or storms could arrive as early as mid to late morning before becoming a little more likely in the afternoon. As a result, it won’t be as hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Once the front drops south of our region, we turn mostly dry over the weekend with minimal rain chances and just a tad lower humidity. In the tropics, we still may see a tropical depression or tropical storm form in the southeastern Gulf by Friday. The cold front should keep it south of Orlando and Tampa with tropical downpours and some flooding toward the extreme southern part of Florida through the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 over the weekend here at home with lows in the mid to upper 60s. The heat and humidity builds a little more again next week with highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Most of next week should only feature small rain chances before an uptick is possible late in the week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.