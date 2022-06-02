More Showers & Storms Friday, but Drier by the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Going into Friday, our chances for showers and storms will continue to increase in the afternoon and evening hours. Coverage will be around 40%, so be sure to keep the umbrella with you if you have any outdoor plans, but also know that some places will stay dry, hot, and humid all day with no rain around. It’s best to keep up with things on the WTVM weather app to track the storms around your location and check out any FutureCast views we have posted there. The weekend will feature drier air and lower humidity with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s and lows in the mid to upper 60s thanks to the cold front passing to the south of us and the tropical system moving up the East Coast helping to bring in some drier air into our neck of the woods. Next week looks like a return to very typical summer weather with highs in the 90s and lows in the 60s and 70s. Rain coverage looks to be around 10-30% each afternoon and evening.

