Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Tips on saving money in home, car this summer

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the temperatures continue to rise across Alabama and Georgia, so do our utility bills.

The heat also can affect the maintenance needed on your vehicle.

There are many ways people can save money during the summer months, whether it’s keeping your tires properly inflated or even doing loads of laundry at certain times of the day. These are only a few tips on saving money this summer.

Saving money throughout your home and maintaining your car might seem difficult, but if you’re willing to make just a few minor adjustments to your lifestyle, you can easily save a few hundred bucks.

“I would like to save money; I just don’t know how to,” said resident Mallory Cobb

“In saving energy, they also save money,” says Alabama Power spokesman Mike Jordan

Heating and cooling your home takes up the largest part of most people’s energy bills. However, Jordan says you can save extra cash just by making a few simple adjustments.

“Finding that comfortable temperature instead of running it up and running it down. Making it work harder and becoming less efficient.”

Also, changing air filters monthly helps. Turning off lights when not in the room or switching to LED lighting uses 75 percent less energy.

Jordan says a good way to always stay cool in the summer is to “Use ceiling fans. That fan is going to continue to circulate that air.”

Advance Auto parts employee Lorenzia Smith says three main things on your vehicle need to be checked during the summer. You should be checking your tire pressure, cooling system and freon.

“You don’t want your vehicle to overheat. Most of the time, you run your AC in the summertime and with your AC running, it has a tendency to put a load on your engine; therefore, your engine will run at a higher temperature.”

There are tons of other hacks to save money, like doing large loads of laundry in the cooler parts of the day, making sure all windows and doors are shut to keep cold air in, or checking your tire pressure to extend the life of your tires.

“If you just make sure your tire pressures are properly inflated to save gas.”

Click here for the complete list of how you can save money.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaw head football coach Al Pellegrino dies
Funeral arrangements set for Shaw High School’s head football coach Al Pellegrino
Why many Columbus city pools are closed
New incentives for joining the Columbus Police Department
Columbus Police Department internal audit released
Willie Demps
Former Muscogee Co. deputy clerk, 7 co-defendants to be sentenced in court
Heavy police presence on Wimberly Road in Lee County
Heavy police presence on Wimberly Road in Lee County

Latest News

Goodwill donates $30K for humanitarian aid For Ukrainian citizens
Harris County Family Connection to host pop-up health fair
DJ Jones selected to serve on Inaugural Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame Board
DJ Jones selected to serve on Inaugural Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame Board
John Anker running for mayor
John Anker holds end-of-campaign celebration