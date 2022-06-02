Tips on saving money in home, car this summer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the temperatures continue to rise across Alabama and Georgia, so do our utility bills.

The heat also can affect the maintenance needed on your vehicle.

There are many ways people can save money during the summer months, whether it’s keeping your tires properly inflated or even doing loads of laundry at certain times of the day. These are only a few tips on saving money this summer.

Saving money throughout your home and maintaining your car might seem difficult, but if you’re willing to make just a few minor adjustments to your lifestyle, you can easily save a few hundred bucks.

“I would like to save money; I just don’t know how to,” said resident Mallory Cobb

“In saving energy, they also save money,” says Alabama Power spokesman Mike Jordan

Heating and cooling your home takes up the largest part of most people’s energy bills. However, Jordan says you can save extra cash just by making a few simple adjustments.

“Finding that comfortable temperature instead of running it up and running it down. Making it work harder and becoming less efficient.”

Also, changing air filters monthly helps. Turning off lights when not in the room or switching to LED lighting uses 75 percent less energy.

Jordan says a good way to always stay cool in the summer is to “Use ceiling fans. That fan is going to continue to circulate that air.”

Advance Auto parts employee Lorenzia Smith says three main things on your vehicle need to be checked during the summer. You should be checking your tire pressure, cooling system and freon.

“You don’t want your vehicle to overheat. Most of the time, you run your AC in the summertime and with your AC running, it has a tendency to put a load on your engine; therefore, your engine will run at a higher temperature.”

There are tons of other hacks to save money, like doing large loads of laundry in the cooler parts of the day, making sure all windows and doors are shut to keep cold air in, or checking your tire pressure to extend the life of your tires.

“If you just make sure your tire pressures are properly inflated to save gas.”

