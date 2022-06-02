Troup County to hold run-off election in June

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Troup County citizens will have another chance to cast their vote this June.

The runoff election is set for June 21 from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Early voting will take place June 13 - 17 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The last day to apply for an absentee ballot is June 10 and those ballots will be mailed out as soon as possible. Absentee ballots must be returned by Election Day, June 21, at 7 p.m.

The following races will be on the runoff ballot:

Lieutenant Governor Democrat Charlie Bailey | Lieutenant Governor Democrat Kwanza Hall

Secretary of State Democrat Dee Dawkins-Haigler | Secretary of State Democrat Bee Nguyen

Commissioner of Insurance Democrat Raphael Baker | Commissioner of Insurance Democrat Janice Laws Robinson

Commissioner of Labor Democrat William Boddie Jr. | Commissioner of Labor Democrat Nicole Horn

Only Democrat voters who voted in the Primary Election and anyone who did not vote at all may vote in this runoff. If you voted Republican, you are not eligible to vote in the runoff.

