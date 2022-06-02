Business Break
UPDATE: 1 SB lane blocked on I-85 after vehicle fire in Lee County

Vehicle fire leaves SB lanes of I-85 blocked in Lee County
Vehicle fire leaves SB lanes of I-85 blocked in Lee County(Source: WTVM Viewer)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A vehicle fire has left one lane blocked in Lee County.

On June 2, at approximately 1:07 p.m., a commercial vehicle carrying other vehicles caught fire. The fire has one southbound lane of I-85 near the 68 mile marker blocked for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are asking everyone to avoid this area and, if possible, seek an alternate route.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more details.

