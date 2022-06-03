Colgay Pride to host 9th annual festival in celebration of Pride Month

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - June is Pride Month for the LGBTQ+ community. The original organizers chose this month to pay homage to the Stonewall uprising in June 1969 in New York City - which helped spark the modern gay rights movement.

To celebrate the month, Colgay Pride - here in Columbus - will host a variety of programs starting tonight with the organization’s Mr., Ms., and Mx Columbus Georgia Pride Pageant. The president of the organization shares with us why they continue to bring awareness and inclusion to the community.

“It’s about honoring our history, honoring the ones who came before us and the fight that they put in. We’ve added the Mx this year because we wanted to make sure everyone was included in the pageantry,” said Jeremy Hobbs. “Next year we’re actually adding a plus, We want to make sure that every year we vamp it up a little bit more, to make it more exciting and more inclusive for everybody.”

Saturday, Colgay Pride will hosts its 9th annual Pride Festival on the 1100 block of Broadway.

This year’s theme: “It’s not he, Not she, Just me” will have speakers, food and entertainment for the whole family.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.