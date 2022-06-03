Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots to host opening game Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hooty Hoo! The Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots’ home opening game is this weekend.

The opener is set for Saturday, June 3, with the first pitch being thrown at 7:05 p.m.

The Hoots will take on the Choccolocco Monsters at home in Golden Park - located at 100 4th Street.

