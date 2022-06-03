Business Break
Congressman Bishop, local committee presented community donations to 4 Columbus organizations

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Black History Month Observance Breakfast committee and Congressman Sanford Bishop are working to preserve the cultural history of African Americans throughout the Chattahoochee Valley region.

Today, they presented contributions to four entities that serve a vital role in the Columbus communities.

This year’s award recipients are:

  • Tree of Life Healthcare
  • The Fountain City Poetry Slam
  • The W.H. Spencer House
  • The Liberty Theatre Cultural Center, Inc.

With the funds raised from the breakfast, the committee seeks to support institutions providing essential services to underserved populations.

The community donated the proceeds for the Black History Observance Breakfast back in February.

Each year on President’s Day, the committee invites the public to enjoy breakfast together, hear from a notable Black History Month speaker and honor local community leaders.

In previous years, keynote speakers have included Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn and then-Senator Barack Obama.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Police searching for suspect after 1 man dead in Phenix City apartment shooting
Willie Demps
Former Muscogee Co. deputy clerk, co-defendants sentenced in fraud case
Vehicle fire leaves SB lanes of I-85 blocked in Lee County
New incentives for joining the Columbus Police Department
Mercy Med in Columbus kicks off eight-week run of ‘Farm Stand Friday’
Local girls basketball team participates in mock media day workshop in Columbus
Colgay Pride to host 9th annual festival in celebration of Pride Month
