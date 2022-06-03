Congressman Bishop, local committee presented community donations to 4 Columbus organizations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Black History Month Observance Breakfast committee and Congressman Sanford Bishop are working to preserve the cultural history of African Americans throughout the Chattahoochee Valley region.

Today, they presented contributions to four entities that serve a vital role in the Columbus communities.

This year’s award recipients are:

Tree of Life Healthcare

The Fountain City Poetry Slam

The W.H. Spencer House

The Liberty Theatre Cultural Center, Inc.

With the funds raised from the breakfast, the committee seeks to support institutions providing essential services to underserved populations.

The community donated the proceeds for the Black History Observance Breakfast back in February.

And of course, we recognize in the program the observance and the contributions of African Americans to this community in our history. Beyond that, we also tried to recognize organizations and individuals who are doing things for the community.

Each year on President’s Day, the committee invites the public to enjoy breakfast together, hear from a notable Black History Month speaker and honor local community leaders.

In previous years, keynote speakers have included Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn and then-Senator Barack Obama.

