East Alabama fire department in need of volunteers to avoid closure

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - We have an update on a story we first reported Tuesday night. There may be hope to revive a volunteer fire department North of Opelika that’s in danger of closing. The news comes after the department lost its fire chief and volunteers.

Originally volunteers were coming from Chambers County to help over the past several years. Those volunteers were helping in Lee County and Chambers county, and one official says they had too much on their plate. However, three trained firefighters have stepped up to the plate and are excited to help.

Thursday was the last day on the job for the volunteers who ran the Plainview Volunteer Fire department located North of Opelika. Lee County’s District four commissioner Robert Ham says the volunteers from Chambers County will be turning in their pagers Friday.

“They’ve done it for quite a while, and not that they’re getting tired of it, but it’s pretty taxing on them to be firemen in both places,” said Ham.

Out of the five fire districts in Lee County, Plainview Volunteer Fire Department is the smallest district.

“It may be small, but it’s necessary. We’ve got 70 households there, and these people deserve to have fire protection,” said Ham.

Hearing this, along with news of the loss of the department’s fire chief, three men in Lee County decided to help. Two of the men are related; all three have a combined total of 41 years of trained experience.

“And when I heard that the folks that claim might be losing their fire department and not having any first responders. I wanted to be able to help them out too,” said one volunteer, Opelika resident Joe Minieri.

“Logistically, I’m the closest that allows me to help that community out there struggling,” added Joe’s son, James.

The new volunteers also help out at Farmville Volunteer Fire Department in Auburn. Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller offered to have his fire department pitch in but a city law presented a roadblock. That law would have required OFD to cover the entire county. Farmville Volunteer Fire Department avoided the pitfall because of its distance to Plainview.

“The closest point of that district to our fire station that we’re at now is about 14 to 15 minutes away in a pickup truck,” said Farmville Volunteer Fire Department’s Fire Chief Carson Stroud.

Still, Robert Ham says he’s happy some people are here to help. However, he says they need one more volunteer with a goal of getting 12.

“We’re just here to try to help them get on their feet. Once they get to community we can raise some some members up in the community. To help volunteer,” said another volunteer, Auburn resident Clay Carson.

The Plainview Fire Department is not back up and running just yet. In the meantime, if residents need emergency help in case of a fire, they should call 911. There will be another meeting to discuss the future of Plainview Fire Department Friday morning at 10 a.m. central time at the Lee County Courthouse.

